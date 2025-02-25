Lizzo teases new music

Lizzo is not holding back promotions as she wraps up work on new music.

The US pop star, 36, took to Instagram with a teaser of her upcoming song, which is set for a February 28 release.

In the new video, captioned “Love in Real Life 2/28”, Lizzo is seen lying motionless on the bonnet of a car as people walk by.

She says in a voiceover, “Everything was so much simpler, and that’s exactly what I need, no views, no likes, real love in real life.”

However, speculations initially sparked when she posted a video of her spraying painting the words “bye bitch” onto a large printout of her album cover Special on Valentine’s Day.

The upcoming song would mark three years since she released her most recent album in 2022.

In 2023, she released the song Pink, which featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack as well as a remix of the song Special.

The Grammy-winning singer spilled earlier this month during a Twitch stream that she's "been working on new music for the last two years.”

It is also pertinent to mention that her new project comes after the musician and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleging sexual, religious, and racial harassment.

A US judge later dismissed the specific allegations against Lizzo.