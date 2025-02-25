 
Amelia Dimoldenberg breaks silence on Andrew Garfield amid Monica Barbaro dating news

Amelia Dimoldenberg also opened up about her love life and current relationship status

February 25, 2025

Amelia Dimoldenberg confirmed that she and Andrew Garfield are not dating after previous speculations.

In a recent chat with The New Yorker on February, 24, the 31-year-old host discussed that she believes that a relationship with the We Live in Time actor is "going to happen," jokingly noting, "Otherwise I would be going out with him already."

The Chicken Shop Date host remarks came after the reports that Garfield and A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro, are dating quietly, per People.

It is pertinent to mention that Garfield and Dimoldenberg's coy conversation first went viral following their meetup at GQ's Men of the Awards in November 2022 and their other playful chatting made waves when the Spiderman star joined Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date in October.

She gushed over the chemistry she had with Garfield in the date-themed show, saying "(She) loved that you could feel there was some sincerity there."

“I was being real. He’s an actor, so I didn’t know what was going through his head," she added. "But I was being somewhat true. And afterward, it was, like, ‘People are really liking this, actually.’ ”

Elsewhere in the interview, she debunked her previous romance rumors with producer Adam Faze, revealing that she is currently dating no one and had a long-term relationship ten years ago.

