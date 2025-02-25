Rachel Zegler fires back at criticism over 'Snow White' remake

Rachel Zegler has finally clapped back at the conservative criticism over Disney's upcoming Snow White remake.

In a latest interview with Vogue Mexico, the 23-year-old actress said, "I interpret people's feelings about this film as a passion for it, and what an honor to be able to be a part of something that people are so passionate about.”

"We're not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us and all we can do is give our best,” she added.

Rachel further told the outlet that Disney "has found this beautiful, delicate balance between taking the animated classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937" while also "introducing it to this new generation.”

For those unversed, the actress landed in trouble after describing the 1937 original as "dated" and the prince's behavior in the movie as "stalking."