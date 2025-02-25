Meghan Markle now turns towards babysitting Prince Harry

 
Meghan Markle has turned towards babysitting her husband

February 25, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly changed her tune with Prince Harry is starting to ‘babysit’ Prince Harry in a sense, due to his ‘sensitive’ nature.

News of this has come shortly after the divorce book rumors began to spiral out of control.

According to RadarOnline, Prince Harry has started to demand more from his wife.

Because of this, even though “Meghan has a lot on her plate and she doesn't have time to babysit Harry, but she will give in to keep him happy.”

This is because “he's always been the more sensitive one and needs constant reassurance from her.”

This revelation come shortly after news came to light that “He was furious that people were given more ammunition for gossip about their marriage.”

And what makes this even worse is that “he may have agreed to split their focus to get more done, but now he's regretting it.”

