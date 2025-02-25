Nikki Glaser breaks silence on her rude behaviour towards Taylor Swift

Nikki Glaser has opened up about why she didn’t approach Taylor Swift at Grammy awards.

During an interview with Armchair podcast, the comedian candidly talked about her encounter with the Blank Space singer.

"Everyone wants a piece,” she began by saying. “I will never be the one to be like, ‘Excuse me,’ ever.”

"It’s almost rude what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift,” Glaser said. “Because I won’t even look her way. It will take [her tapping me on the shoulder]."

On February 2, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian attended the Grammy award ceremony as she was nominated for the best comedy album.

Moreover, predicting Swift's response if Glaser approached to her, she continued, "There’s no way that she’s dying for that on a night like this where everyone’s doing it.”

“And, of course, she would be so nice. ‘I know exactly how it would go down. But I don’t wanna take someone’s energy away [when] I require their energy to be put into making great music.”

“I don’t want her to make a less great song because she had to be like, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and like, hold me as I’m crying," she, who is the first woman to host the Golden Globes awards solo, wittily concluded.

For those unversed, Glaser reportedly had spent nearly $100,000 on tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour 22 concert.