 
Geo News

Naomi Campbell clears up feud rumors with Rihanna

Naomi Campbell addresses speculations about her relationship with Rihanna

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Naomi Campbell clears up feud rumors with Rihanna
Naomi Campbell clears up feud rumors with Rihanna

Naomi Campbell has finally shut down the rumors of her feud with Rihanna.

The 54-year-old supermodel addressed speculations about her relationship with the pop star in a candid interview with The New York Times.

“I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other,” Naomi told the outlet.

“We are two women with two children, mothers,” she added.

Rumors of a feud between the two stars emerged after the singer ignored Noami at Alaïa's show in New York City on September 6, 2024.

At the event, Rihanna walked past the fashion model and stylist Law Roach without acknowledging them.

Speculations intensified when Naomi and Law posted a clip on TikTok parodying Jool Lebron.

“We don’t go to the shows like the other girls,” Law said in the video. “We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out. Very demure.”

"Very mindful," Naomi replied in the video. "It's not about showing yourself. It's about showing the clothes."

Rachel Zegler fires back at criticism over 'Snow White' remake
Rachel Zegler fires back at criticism over 'Snow White' remake
Royal aide interview ignites debate over William, Harry's relationship
Royal aide interview ignites debate over William, Harry's relationship
Chelsea Handler addresses Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle: 'Stop It'
Chelsea Handler addresses Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle: 'Stop It'
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's secret to happy marriage revealed
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's secret to happy marriage revealed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori give their marriage 'another chance'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori give their marriage 'another chance'
Meghan Markle faces major allegations just days before Netflix show release
Meghan Markle faces major allegations just days before Netflix show release
Blake Lively faces major decline in followers amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively faces major decline in followers amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Lizzo teases new music
Lizzo teases new music