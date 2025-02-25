Colin Farrell announces disappointing news for 'The Penguin' fans

Colin Farrell has opened up about that if there is any possibility to create a follow-up season of The Penguin.

While chatting with Variety, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of filming a role of The Batman’s villain Penguin.

"I don’t want it. I don’t not want it,” the Hollywood actor began by saying. “We all left it in the ring in those eight hours.”

"I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively.”

Revealing that he has no plan for The Penguin’s sequel, The Gentlemen actor said, "So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it."

However, he admitted that he is ready to join other Matt Reeves projects, "Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe."

"And it’s a good idea, I’m open to it. But it’s not something concerning me.”

Recalling his childhood, the 48-year-old actor told the outlet, "I was six, seven, eight or nine, watching Meredith Burgess as the Penguin on ‘Batman'. "It’s just madness.”

“So these moments are beautiful. I’m very grateful for them. And this show has been extraordinarily thrilling,” Farrell concluded.