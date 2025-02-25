Prince William takes big decision for Kate Middleton

Prince William takes big decision to please Kate Middleton

Prince William took a major step to please his wife Kate Middleton following her cancer recovery.

According to a report by the GB News, the Prince of Wales was "anxious" to please his Princess following her cancer recovery.

The publication reported this citing royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

The report claims Prince William opted to skip this year's BAFTAs to spend half-term school break with his wife Kate Middleton and their children in the warm destination in the Caribbean.

The royal expert said, "William was anxious to give Kate some of the sunshine she craved after her cancer illness which put her in the shade for almost a year."

Ingrid Seward went on saying, "Kate is paranoid about her children's privacy which narrows down the choice of holiday spots."

The fresh claims come days after the future King and queen returned to the UK following a Caribbean family holiday last week.

In the Caribbean, they enjoyed a luxurious break with their three children.

Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie Bond has suggested that Kate Middleton is in no rush to make a full return to public duties as she continues to prioritise health and her family.