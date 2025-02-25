Princess Diana's brother releases statement for his 'partner' after divorce

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has released a big statement to support his ‘partner’ Cat Jarman following his divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer, which was first announced in June 2024.

Spencer shared the statement of support on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle, 60, confirmed his relationship with podcast co-host Cat Jarman in October last year.

Now, in his statement, Charles Spencer says: “I’m deeply proud of, and impressed by, my partner @CatJarman for her support of the MS Society.”

The statement further reads, “She is an example of how successful and fulfilled people with this condition can be, and I know her support of this charity will be hugely beneficial to so many. Cat is a passionate advocate of good causes, and this is just one more example of her selflessness, and her determination to assist others.”

He released his statement after Jarman tweeted, “I had a great conversation with the MS Society @mssocietyuk today, hearing about the hugely impactful and important work they do, especially in supporting research to help stop MS in the future.”

“Looking forward to helping spread awareness!,” she added.