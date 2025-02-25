Meghan Markle ‘doesn't know; how to treat people and comes under fire for it

Meghan Markle has been called out for having absolutely no clue how people should be treated, when they are working for her.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward made this comment while responding to Jason Knauf’s admissions against Meghan Markle.

She shared her thoughts in an interview with The Sun and admitted that it feels a fitting medicine to Meghna because “I think Meghan was always extremely difficult with staff.”

“I just don't think she had any idea how to treat them,” and “I know from the very, very beginning, even back in the days when they were organizing her wedding, there was several people that tried to get a deal to do the flowers.”

“They all each had to make a presentation and I understand that Megan was just very dismissive and actually unpleasant,” she also went as far as to recall.

All in all, “I think she doesn't know how to behave like an English lady...” and “she doesn't know how to treat people,” Ms Seward concluded her thoughts by saying.

For those unversed with the original comment by Mr Knauf, he admitted, “You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes,” because “you can't choose just to take the fun stuff in any job. And that applies to the Prince and Princess as well as everyone else working for them. So I wouldn't change anything.”