Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?

Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may be planning to delight fans with a reunion

Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly making a romcom and taking the lead roles themselves.

According to a report from Radar Online, Brad and Jennifer are planning to make a box office hit by reuniting on screen now that his divorce from Angelina Jolie is finalized.

An insider claimed: "Brad has actually been pitching ideas to Jen for years now, but she's always resisted.”

"She didn't want to complicate his divorce from Angelina but was also focused on her own projects,” they explained.

"Now his divorce is over, they both could do with a box office win, and Jen really likes the latest script his team has sent over,” added the mole.

"It's going to be total box office gold to see Brad and Jen let off steam in a rom-com,” noted the mole.

However, Brad’s current flame Ines de Ramon isn’t happy about him starring opposite his ex-wife.

"When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen,” claimed the pal.

"Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad's eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce,” they explained.

"Ines has accepted that he's still in contact with her – he insists it's because he 'owes her' after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss. But having them go for it in a romantic comedy will surely be unsettling for Ines," they added.

Another insider added: "Ines' feelings won't stop this rom-com though, Brad needs to get a few wins back on the board. His last few movies have not done that well, including last year's Wolfs with George (Clooney).”

"If Brad is able to get Jen on board, it would revive both his movie career and get her back in the big-screen game,” they concluded.

Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Brad Pitt, 61, met in 1994 and began dating in 1998. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005. Brad went on to date his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie soon after.