Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view

Music icon Roberta Flack shared a heartfelt tribute to Celine Dion just three days before her passing.

For the unversed, legendary R&B singer succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 88 on Monday, February 24, in Manhattan.

However, three days before her death, Flack took to her Instagram and praised Dion, calling her "wondrous."

She shared a video of the Every Night in My Dreams hitmaker in which she can be seen singing Flack's song The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

In the video, Dion is in a red dress and singing on stage during her TV special All the Way... A Decade of Song in November 1999, which aired on CBS and featured her dedicating the song to a now-deceased musician.

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face became a worldwide hit in 1972, three years after Flack released it in 1969.

In addition to the video, Flack added a caption that read, "I'm touched and thrilled to share this clip of the wondrous Celine Dion adding her luminous shine to 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.' Thank you Celine for your love! Xoxo R."

For the unversed, in November 2022, it was announced that the North Carolina native had ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, which made her stop singing.

In 2016, she survived a stroke, and after two years, the Making Love crooner retired from performing.

It is pertinent to mention that Roberta Flack was the first artist to secure the Grammy for Record of the Year for two consecutive years.

She won in 1973 for The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and in 1974 for Killing Me Softly With His Song.