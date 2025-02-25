 
Geo News

Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view

Roberta Flack’s heartfelt tribute to Celine Dion emerges just days before her departure from liife

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Roberta Flacks final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view

Music icon Roberta Flack shared a heartfelt tribute to Celine Dion just three days before her passing.

For the unversed, legendary R&B singer succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 88 on Monday, February 24, in Manhattan.

However, three days before her death, Flack took to her Instagram and praised Dion, calling her "wondrous."

She shared a video of the Every Night in My Dreams hitmaker in which she can be seen singing Flack's song The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

In the video, Dion is in a red dress and singing on stage during her TV special All the Way... A Decade of Song in November 1999, which aired on CBS and featured her dedicating the song to a now-deceased musician.

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face became a worldwide hit in 1972, three years after Flack released it in 1969.

In addition to the video, Flack added a caption that read, "I'm touched and thrilled to share this clip of the wondrous Celine Dion adding her luminous shine to 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.' Thank you Celine for your love! Xoxo R."

For the unversed, in November 2022, it was announced that the North Carolina native had ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, which made her stop singing.

In 2016, she survived a stroke, and after two years, the Making Love crooner retired from performing.

It is pertinent to mention that Roberta Flack was the first artist to secure the Grammy for Record of the Year for two consecutive years.

She won in 1973 for The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and in 1974 for Killing Me Softly With His Song.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
King Charles sparks reactions with latest move video
King Charles sparks reactions with latest move
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert video
Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children