BLACKPINK's Lisa expresses shock over reports of album leak

The K-pop idol's new album 'Alter Ego' is set for a February 28 release

February 25, 2025

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently addressed reports that her upcoming album, Alter Ego, was leaked online ahead of its scheduled release later this week.

On February 25, Lisa held a live broadcast where she discussed the project and shared some teasers.

However, she appeared taken aback when she noticed a comment mentioning the leak. Reacting to the news, she asked, “It’s leaked though, really? What?”

The 27-year-old looked visibly saddened and disappointed as she turned to her friend Alice, seemingly noting the situation to address it later.

This comes just days before the original release date of February 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, anticipation for the album still remains high with 15 feature tracks, including collaborations with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Tyla, Rosalía, Doja Cat, and RAYE.

Previously released singles from the album include Rockstar, New Woman (featuring Rosalía), Moonlit Floor, and Born Again (featuring RAYE and Doja Cat).

In addition to the album, Lisa recently introduced Lalisa Comics as part of the promotional campaign for her solo debut.

