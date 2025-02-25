Photo: Renee Zellweger feels comfortable in relationship with Ant Anstead: Source

Renee Zellweger is reportedly going strong in relationship with Ant Anstead.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress enjoyed her beau’s company at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, "She was thrilled to have Ant join her at the premiere and show him off."

"It goes to show how comfortable she is with this relationship," the source continued.

This report comes after claims that the 55-year-old star preferred to spend a private life, “Renee is almost militant about her privacy”

A Life & Style source previously dished, “she loves working on films and doesn’t mind doing the press that’s involved, but when it comes to her personal life she doesn’t want headlines,” the source saif of the 55-year-old star.

“That’s a big reason she and Ant are going out of their way to keep their plans hush hush, but it’s known among their friends and family that marriage is very much on the table,” the insider mentioned.

Speaking of the 45-year-old partner, the insider said of Ant that he “wants to make Renée his wife and she’s totally head over heels.”

“It’s just a matter of time before they pull the trigger,” the source noted and concluded, “They haven’t announced an engagement, but they wouldn’t. She’s way too private to want to draw the attention.”