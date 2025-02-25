Critics get honest about 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Daredevil: Born Again’s early reactions are here, and critics overwhelmingly gave positive reviews to the latest take on the superhero.



BigScreenLeaks of One Take News called the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again an “adrenaline rush unlike anything I’ve felt from the MCU in a long time.”

On the other hand, Anthony Gagliardi of the Movie Podcast called the show “GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY.”

Liam Crowley from Screen Rant called the pilot “the best of any MCU series thus far.” He added that he could feel “Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout.”

However, ComicBook's Chris Killian said his “biggest criticism is some of the CGI feels rushed.”

However, he noted, “This version of Daredevil feels much more like a superhero than he did on Netflix and is already probably my favorite Marvel Disney+ show in recent memory.”