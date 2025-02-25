Zoe Kravitz breaks silence on Channing Tatum breakup

Zoe Kravitz has broken her silence on the Channing Tatum breakup.

In an interview with Elle, Zoe opened up about her breakup with Channing.

The actress and filmmaker expressed her gratitude for their relationship and professional collaboration.

Zoe said that their split didn't affect her feelings about their movie Blink Twice, which was released almost two months before their breakup.

She said, "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much."

"Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened," Zoe added. "I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz started dating in 2021 and got engaged in October 2023. However, a year later they ended their engagement with source stating at the time that they "realized they're at different stages in life," as per People Magazine.

During the same interview, Zoe also praised the Deadpool & Wolverine star's talent.

"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him," Zoe said about Channing.