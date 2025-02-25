Keith Urban makes major announcement for fans

Keith Urban, the Country music superstar, has been announced to headline a brand-new singing competition series The Road.

The show, set to premiere on CBS this fall, is co-produced by fellow music star Blake Shelton. It aims to discover the next big music talent as up-and-coming artists open for Keith at various venues across the U.S.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Keith said in a press release for the show, "I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists."

Notably, the series will take viewers behind the scenes, showcasing challenges of touring, performing, and connecting with live audiences.

Keith said, "Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd."

"For me, touring has always been my first love. It’s where the rubber meets the road. But it’s the only road to take if you want to be a performer," Keith Urban added.