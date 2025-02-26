Kate Hudson ensures son Ryder is ready for post college life

Kate Husdon wants the best for her oldest child, son Ryder.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, whose new project Running Point is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, appeared in a recent interview with Bustle and discussed her parenting style that sometimes she has to get tough with her kids when it about her children's future.

Talking about her son Ryder's post-college plans, Hudson noted that the 21-year-old was aware if he plans to move back home, it wouldn't be as easy as it seems.

"He's like, 'I got to figure out what my life is going to look like and how I'm going to achieve the things I want to achieve and how I can live,' she told the publisher

Hudson went on to say, "I think you should be teaching your kids those things way earlier on so that when they get to that point, they're not like, 'Oh my god, how do I afford my life and not lean on my family?'"

It is pertinent to mention that Hudson shares Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson.

The actress is also mom to two kids, six-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa, and 13-year-old son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy