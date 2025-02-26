Brenda Song overcomes mom guilt as she embraces new chapter in life

Despite going through difficult phases of life and dealing with imposter syndrome, Brenda Song loves where she currently stands.

In a recent chat with People, the 36-year-old actress, who shares two kids with partner Macaulay Culkin, opened up about a recent period when she doubted her position in the industry.

“I feel like I still have imposter syndrome,” Song, who started her career at very young age confessed. “It's so hard because I think for me, having grown up in this industry, it's like you're always going to go through phases. You understand evolution and changing and always trying to figure out who you are on top of just growing up and being a human.”

“Becoming a mom, finding such fulfillment in my personal life has changed me so much,” she threw light on being a new mom. “I feel like for the first time it's truly that next phase in my life. And with that being said, my priorities changed. That was the big difference. I think that's what I was struggling with is our society really tells us as women to follow your dreams, do what you got to do, go out there, do your thing, girl, but also be a full-time mom, make sure you're at home and making dinner."

Reflecting on working with inspiring women like actress Kate Hudson on Running Point and The Last Showgirl director Gia Coppola, she noted, "It's like, I was like, ‘How do I do this? How do I figure this out?’ And with The Last Showgirl and Running Point as amazing as the actual projects are, I always say what has been the most important thing for me is the people that I worked with.”