Chris Pratt reacts to Patrick Schwarzenegger's THAT scene in 'The While Lotus'

Chris Pratt was caught off guard by Patrick Schwarzenegger's bold scene in The White Lotus season 3.

The actor got an unexpected surprise while watch his brother-in-law's nude scene in the show.

Speaking with ET, Chris, who's married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, admitted, "I did not know I was gonna be seeing him fully nude in that way."

Despite the surprise, the Marvel star praised Patrick, saying, "Hey, he looks good, you know what I mean? I was like, rock it, bro."

He went on to say that he and everyone in the family is "so proud of" Patrick's latest role.

"He does a great job in White Lotus. I love White Lotus. I was a fan of White Lotus before, so when he got it, everyone was super pumped for him," Chris Pratt said.

It is worth mentioning that Chris' reaction comes after Patrick's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger reacted to his full frontal nudity in the series.

"I could claim to be surprised... but the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," Arnold joked on Instagram.