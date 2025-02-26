 
James Gunn on Robert Pattinson casting in 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'

Robert Pattinson starred in 'The Batman' which was released in 2022

Web Desk
February 26, 2025

James Gunnshres on Robert Pattinson casting in 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'

James Gunn has opened up about casting Robert Pattinson in his movie Batman: The Brave And The Bold.

While chatting with Variety, the CEO of DC Studios candidly discussed that it is “very unlikely” to cast the Twilight actor in his upcoming movie.

"I wouldn’t rule anything out,” he began by saying. “He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet]."

While highlighting DC Studios' effort for the action-adventure movie, Gunn continued, “We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can.”

In 2022, Pattinson played the lead role in The Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan.

“No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a s***.”

“I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today," the 58-year-old filmmaker added.

Before concluding, he shared, "The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company, each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story … the result was not one DCU but many.”

Batman: The Brave And The Bold is reportedly expected to release in 2027 or 2028.

