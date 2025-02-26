King Charles latest honor signals monarch's faith in Kate Middleton

King Charles is reportedly looking to grant his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton the power to hand out royal warrants.

According to a report by the Sky News, the insiders have claimed Kate Middleton is expected to begin issuing her own warrants this year, though the exact timing remains unknown.

She is set to become the first Princess of Wales in more than 115 years to issue her own royal warrants, a move that expands her role within the Royal Family.

Commenting on King Charles latest honor for Kate Middleton, royal expert Hilary Fordwich described the move as a "prestigious endorsement" that is expected to happen "sooner rather than later".

Hilary Fordwich said, "It signals King Charles III’s faith in Catherine.

"She'll have increasing influence as she is being groomed for such responsibilities."

Another royal expert Helena Chard told the Fox News recently: "King Charles is extremely fond of his loving and resilient daughter-in-law. He holds her in high esteem. I'm sure he will be honoured to implement a major royal first."