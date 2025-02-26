 
'You' season five chilling new teaser out: 'Joe Goldberg returns to New York'

'You' the psychological thriller series' fifth and final season is set to premiere on April 25, 2025

Web Desk
February 26, 2025

The highly anticipated fifth and final season of You has recently dropped a new chilling teaser.

After killing more than 15 people over the past four seasons, Joe Goldberg has become the "luckiest guy in New York."

Penn Badgley portrays the role of obsessive stalker and lunatic serial killer Joe Goldberg in the series alongside Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

In the second teaser, Goldberg began by saying, “Love tests us. I’ve been tested more than most. This is the last time.”

“I came from nothing, a true rags-to-riches story. I’ve been through it all, unlikely in life and in love — until I met you,” he continues.

Revealing the name of the female lead role, Kate, Goldberg  says, “You opened doors for me I could have never imagined.”

Before concluding, he shares, “We share a life together. I would have been quick to judge in the past, using our power for the better to help those who aren’t as lucky. Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”

You's final season is scheduled to release 10 episodes on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

