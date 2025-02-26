Kylie Jenner takes major step for Jesus Guerrero's funeral after his passing

Jesus Guerrero, known for working with Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and other A-list stars, passed away suddenly at the age of 34.

His family announced his unexpected death on February 23, leading his younger sister, Gris, to launch a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs and transport his belongings home to Houston.

According to People, on February 25, Guerrero’s family updated the fundraiser, revealing that Jenner had stepped in to cover the funeral expenses.

In regards to this, the family wrote, “We didn’t want to burden any clients, but we deeply appreciate Kylie for offering to help,” while adding that the remaining funds would be used for other unexpected costs.

Moreover, Jenner stated that Guerrero’s death had deeply affected her, but she was determined to support his family in any way possible.

In this regard, the publication revealed, “She doesn’t want them to stress about money."

Additionally, Guerrero, who worked with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa, had styled both Jenner and Lopez in the days leading up to his passing.

Furthermore, the two stars paid tribute to him on social media, with Lopez saying she was “still in shock” and Jenner calling him a “light” in her life, as per the outlet.