Prince William, Kate Middleton replace King Charles, Camilla in major snub

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to replace King Charles and Queen Camilla at a major event.

According to latest report, the King and the Queen may face an awkward snub if the Prince and Princess of Wales are invited on an official state visit to the US.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzgerald noted that US President Donald Trump, who recently met with William at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, might choose to invite him and Kate instead of Charles for a potential state visit.

Fitzgerald speculated that while Charles and Camilla could still be included in US plans, the focus might shift to William and Kate as part of the royal delegation, which would be embarrassing for the King.

“I do think the US would do something with the royals that could involve Charles and Camilla, but it could also involve the Prince and Princess of Wales going to the United States,” he said.

He also shared that Trump may also pay a visit to the UK. However, he said that no US president has ever visited the UK on two separate state visits.

“A second state visit is something that has never happened before,” he said. “Something with the Royal Family could happen as that would appeal to Trump but it is early days.

“We don't know what exactly is being planned.”

This comes after an insider revealed that Trump “very much enjoyed meeting Prince William in France.”

"He was wowed by William and thinks he's a great guy,” they told Daily Mail. "He will officially invite both the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Washington but understands if the Princess of Wales' health issues prevent her from coming."