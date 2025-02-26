Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's final decision on third child revealed

Prince Harry has apparently shared his and wife Meghan Markle’s final decision on having third baby.

The royal couple share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together.

Prince Harry shared the final decision regarding third baby during an interview at his Invictus Games in Canada.

The duke disclosed his family with wife Meghan Markle is complete.

Prince Harry said that while parenthood is “amazing,” two kids is the right number for their family.

The Mirror quoted Harry as saying: “I think one or two kids is probably enough—I definitely think that. I know some people who’ve got five. I just say, ‘Well, that’s your own fault!’”

The duke went on saying, “Having kids is amazing, but it is…it’s a journey every single day, every single week. They just grow and they change.”

About his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry said, “I love the questions that they ask and the experiences and the challenges that they give you. It’s great.”