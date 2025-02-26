Taylor Swift feeling traumatized and scared: ‘Travis Kelce should split'

Taylor Swift has just been called on to ‘leave’ Travis Kelce in order to save herself.

Insight into this has been brought forward by an inside source close to Heat World.

Per the source, “Taylor has been left devastated by the boos,” at the Super Bowl and “it was a really shocking moment – especially after she was riding so high following the Eras Tour.”

Overall, according to the insider, “She sees herself as a good person who strives to make the best decisions, so to receive a public bashing was quite traumatising.”

And “up until now, Taylor and Travis seemed to really complement each other’s public image, but there’s always a fear of over exposure – which is what her team think has happened.”

What makes things worse is that “it’s been a blow to them both, and it’s put pressure on them to split things up, work-wise.”

“Travis has been criticised for not giving the team his full attention amid his high-publicity romance with Taylor,” and “it suddenly feels like the tide is turning, and both will be advised to protect their own individual brands – at whatever cost.”