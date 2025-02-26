Kanye West lands in hot waters in Japan over Bianca Censori's Grammys display

Kanye West seemingly urged Bianca Censori to ditch her coat at the Grammys

After the shocking stunt Kanye West and Bianca Censori pulled at the Grammys, the rapper is reportedly headed for a huge loss.

According to a new report, investors in Japan were left seriously upset by Kanye’s “utterly unacceptable” display at a prestigious event and are highly likely to pull the $20million investment they pledged for Ye’s upcoming two concerts at the Tokyo Dome.

"The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this," an entertainment industry source told Radar Online. "It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows."

"He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities,” explained the mole.

"Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here," they continued. "What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable.

"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan," they added.

"This was totally disrespectful to the Grammys,” they remarked.

"To pull a stunt at what is essentially a fundraiser and in the context of what has been going on in L.A. is almost inconceivably stupid, crass and wrong. It's a f***-up on a huge scale," concluded the mole.

At the Grammys, Kanye West was seen seemingly urging Bianca Censori to drop her Black coat and reveal a sheer dress that covered nothing.