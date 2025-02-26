Karla Sofia Gascon sends out message with latest move at Oscar dinner

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez star, just skipped another awards season event due to the controversy of her old and problematic tweets that surrounds her.

The first-ever Oscar nominated transgender actress chose not to join co-star Zoe Saldana at the February 25, Oscar nominees’ dinner held at the Academy Museum.

Gascon came under fire after she received an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role after which many of her old social media posts resurfaced.

These included her rather controversial takes on Muslims and the religion, Islam, comments on the George Floyd case as well as calling out the diversity of Hollywood award ceremonies.

This led to her deactivating her X, formerly Twitter and even publicly apologizing on numerous occasions, including her Instagram post.

The post came in response to Emilia Perez’s Director, Jacques Audiard’s interview, who condemned Gascon’s words.

Karla Sofia Gascon wrote in her apologetic post that she would now choose to stay quiet, hoping her “silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference. I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way.”