Halle Berry opens up about shocking health misdiagnosis

Halle Berry just recalled being misdiagnosed with herpes when she was in fact experiencing perimenopause.

The iconic 58-year-old actress admitted going into a downward spiral when she was misdiagnosed with the sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Berry revealed that she and her husband, Van Hunt got caught up in a “blame game” argument, trying to figure out how she had contracted herpes.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Catwoman star stated, "I tried to go to the bathroom and I couldn’t go. It was so painful when I tried to let a little bit out. I couldn’t go. It took me almost 10 minutes just to empty my bladder because it was so painful.”

"Substances were down there that I had never seen before. And I thought, ‘What is this?’” she further explained.

After her doctor then diagnosed her with a “really bad case of herpes,” Berry added, "We (she and her husband) spend the next 72 hours doing the blame game, trying to figure out who gave it to me, who gave it to him. And then a couple of hours after that, my doctor called me and said, ‘You do not have herpes'."

As she proceeded to do some research, Berry discovered that her symptoms were falling under the umbrella of perimenopause, which strikes prior to a woman reaching the state of menopause.

"That’s when I came up with dry vagina syndrome that women have when they’re in perimenopause. And I had all the symptoms of what that felt like and I realised, ‘Oh, I’m 54 years old,'" Halle Berrry explained further, recalling her moment of epiphany.