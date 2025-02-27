Millie Bobby Brown shows possessive side for husband

Millie Bobby Brown just corrected a photographer who referred to her husband as “boyfriend.”

The Stranger Things star, who got married to Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, during an intimate ceremony with close friends and family, is currently promoting her Netflix film, The Electric State.

While posing for photos during its LA premiere, two photographers were heard calling out to Brown and asked her to “get your boyfriend” in the pictures.

The actress was quite quick to sharply correct them, saying, “He’s not my boyfriend.”

Those photographers were fast to apologize, to which Brown smiled and replied, “It’s OK.”

Bongiovi, who is the son of rock legend, Jon Bon Jovi, later joined his wife for the pictures and the couple appeared to laugh off the moment.

Brown broke the news of her engagement to Bongiovi in April 2023, by uploading a monochromatic picture of them on Instagram, captioning them with the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s popular track, Lover.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote underneath the picture of her engagement.

The Enola Holmes actress has also spoken of the engagement ring that she got from Bongiovi, revealing that he used the ring given to him by his mom, Kelly.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she told The Sunday Times.

“They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me,” Brown added.

Two months after the proposal, the couple had a private engagement party and then secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held amongst close family and friends, in May 2024.

Then last September, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi organized a rather lavish wedding ceremony in Italy which was also attended by Mark Wright and his family.