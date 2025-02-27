 
Michelle Trachtenberg's secret health battle revealed

Reports say Michelle Trachtenberg underwent surgery before her sudden death

February 27, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg's secret health battle revealed

On Wednesday, fans received a shock after it was reported Michelle Trachtenberg died at 39. But sources say that's not the end of the story.

They told the U.S. Sun the Gossip Girl star was fighting a secret health battle. Fingers pointed at a liver transplant she reportedly underwent recently as a report in ABC News said she "may have been experiencing complications."

Police officials, however, ruled out foul play, suggesting the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star had died of natural causes.

But her sudden death came on the heels of troubling posts she had been posting in the last few months on social media.

Fans also noticed a concerning decline in her health as she sharply lost weight, sparking concerns she may have been taking drugs.

Despite these reported health struggles, Michelle put on a brave face, posting her photos to calm fans' worries.

Her mom found the actress dead in her apartment near Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

