Photo: Justin Bieber confided in Benny Blanco about Selena Gomez: Source

Justin Bieber was reportedly left heartbroken after Selena Gomez announced her engagement with Benny Blanco.

According to a new report of RadarOnline.com, the singing sensation has been experiencing a “tug of war” of emotions ever since the couple announced that they have exchanged rings.

"Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena,” a source addressed.

Moreover, the insider confided, "In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way."

Meanwhile, Justin’s wife, Hailey has been helping him out to deal with his demons amid recent backlash from fans, who claim that “desperate” Justin has been consuming “hard drugs” again.

“Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible,” the tipster tattled to Us Weekly.

“It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding,” the spy continued.

These claims were put to rest by Justin’s representative, who declared, "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," per TMZ.