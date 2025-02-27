Jason Kelce reflects on fatherhood as he marks daughter Bennett’s special day

Jason Kelce reflected on the favorite part of being a father.

As Jason marked his daughter Bennett Llewellyn's second birthday, he talked about the simplest moment of fatherhood that makes the journey rewarding.

“Benny, she is so funny right now, and she's at that age where she responds and can talk, but she doesn't always know what she's saying,” Jason explained at the recent episode of his podcast New Heights.

“And it's just adorable," he expressed his admiration.

The dad of three confessed how much he loves to spend time with his daughters and to watch them grow and learn daily.

“It's fantastic to interact with her on a daily basis. Seeing the learning process and, like, the curiosity of a child all manifesting, that's probably my favorite part about being a parent is just watching a child figure things out and being there with them while they're doing that.”

Jason went on to say, "And, like, how amazing something as simple as, like, figuring out how to open up the fridge ... there's gonna be something that just blows her mind that you take advantage of every single day as a grown up."

“And you're like, ‘Oh my God.’ This just made this little kid's entire day figuring out how to screw unscrew a water bottle. Right now, that's all she's doing the rest of the day, and it's like the best thing ever," he gushed.

Including Benette, Jason also shares daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, and Elliotte Ray, 3 with Kylie.

The pair are all set to welcome their fourth daughter later this year