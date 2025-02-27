 
Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares ‘wild' moments from Paris trip with kids

The model and her husband Mark Wahlberg share her four children

February 27, 2025

Rhea Durham is enjoying some quality time with her family in Paris.

The 46-year-old model took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 25, to share some glimpses of her vacation in the city of love with her four children.

In the pictures, Mark Wahlberg's wife can be seen enjoying dinner with her kids.

The pair shares four children, sons Brendan, 16, and Michael, 18, and daughters Grace, 15, and Ella, 21.

"Kids gone wild in Paris," the proud mom captioned the post.

The next two snaps in the slide showed the former model's oldest daugher and younger son, in one of the pictures Ella hugged Brendan whle in the other one she palyed with her younger brother's hair.

In a sweet post on Mother's day in 2024, Wahlberg talked about his role as a father while marking the special day, honoring his wife and late mother.

"I want to give my kids the world, but I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life," Wahlberg his parenting. "This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."

