Jessica Alba debuts new tattoo after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba is offering a glimpse into her life, including a new ink she got weeks after filing for divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday with a cryptic Instagram post, revealing a delicate message inked on her forearm.

"The current chapter," she captioned the post.

Her tattoo artist Daniel Winter—who has also worked with Matt Damon, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, and Mandy Moore—also posted shots from her appointment.

Her new tattoo comes weeks after Alba officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Cash Warren on February 7.

Alba has previously discussed her earlier tattoos, admitting to Refinery29 in 2019 that has a couple of tattoos that she regrets, including a cluster of flowers on her neck and "kind of a tramp stamp" depicting a bow.

“I got it when I was, like, 17 and I’m so irritated that I got it,” Alba said of the flowers. “I got it lasered many times and it’s not coming out.”

The actress also has three zodiac constellation tattoos — each dedicated to her three children, whom she shares with Warren.

On January 16, Alba announced she and Warren were going separate ways after 20 years together.

The exes first met in 2005 while filming Fantastic Four. The pair got engaged in 2007 and married on May 19, 2008, at a California courthouse. They share daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.