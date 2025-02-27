 
Kate Hudson opens up about the inspiration behind her album 'Glorious'

Kate Hudson debut album 'Glorious' was released on May 17, 2024

February 27, 2025

Kate Hudson has opened up about what motivates her to release her debut album, Glorious.

While chatting with Bustle, the Talk About Love singer also candidly discussed how challenges transformed her as an "optimist."

"Let’s be honest, I’m a star sign person, “she began by saying. “I’m an Aries, and we’re the people that if you want to go have a good time, you’re like, ‘Hey, are you down?’ We’re like, ‘Yes'."

Recalling her challenges, the Hollywood actress continued, “Everybody’s different in what your challenges are. We say challenges, not weaknesses - even though they feel like weakness sometimes."

"God, you’d be a sociopath if you just had the confidence to walk into anything or be fearless in everything."

Referring to her recently released solo debut album, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress told the outlet, "In COVID, I realized that my creativity had been shut off for a long time.”

“In those moments of fear, I was like, ‘I’m not putting out what I want to be totally putting out right now.’ Music was the big flashing red light for me.”

Before concluding, the 45-year-old actress shared, "I’m very clear about the things that I really want to be doing now in my life. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I know how my machine wants to function."

Kate Hudson's first debut album, has 12 songs, was released on May 17, 2024.

