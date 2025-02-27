Michelle Trachtenberg's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on her tragic passing

Shawn Ashmore is honouring his ex-Michelle Trachtenberg following her sudden death due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the X-Men actor, who dated Michelle from 2004 to 2006, expressed sorrow over the death of her ex-girlfriend.

"Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle's passing," penned Shawn alongside a red carpet snap of the pair.

“She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a law and order SVU marathon,” The Boys actor further wrote.

“My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!” added the 45-year-old star.

For those unversed, Michelle was found dead on Wednesday at her apartment in New York City.