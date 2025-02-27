Prince Harry makes first rare statement about regrets after Meghan Markle’s launch

Prince Harry has finally addressed where he stands on the topic of regrets, specifically in relation to his humanitarian work, among other things.

For those unversed, the news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

Per this source’ the Duke claims, “Today, I have the benefit of hindsight and experience, but I wouldn’t change any of it — except still wishing there were no need for the Invictus Games.”

Explaining his feelings during the match between Nigeria and the UK he admitted, “I’m just grateful for the display that they’re putting on, and for being the humans that they are.”

He even gave a shout out and added, “I was sitting with a couple of new friends of mine from [Ukraine’s] Superhumans Center, where they’re literally putting people back together. Prosthetics, psychological support, all of that is pretty incredible!”

Prior to concluding though, he kept the veterans at the forefront and touched on how “bad days” were his reason to start the Invictus Games because “for this week, the bad days are very limited … because they realize that they’re not isolated, they’re not alone.”

“Everybody around them is carrying something. Once you put all these guys and girls in the same arena, they start sharing each other’s stories and realize that …. there’s nothing wrong with them.”