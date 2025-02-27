Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian amend relationship after dramatic feud

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have finally moved on from their infamous 2023 Dolce & Gabbana feud and are opening up about the process.

The sister duo made amends through an “iconic” collaboration with the same luxury label that caused a rift between the sisters over two years ago.

Kourtney previously accused sister Kim of "legit copying" her wedding to Travis Barker by collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week Show, the same designer Kourtney had chosen for her wedding in Italy.

"She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own." she vented to Kendall back in 2023.

Fast forward to the February 27, 2025 episode of The Kardashians, where the SKIMS founder talked about the the duos joint collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana this time round.

"I couldn't imagine a better campaign than you and me together," she said before giving a nod to elder sister, "It wouldn't be a Dolce thing without you."

In the confessional Kim admired the campaign and said, "I forgave her and she forgives me," she stated, "Now, we're working together on an iconic (explicit) shoot."

Kourtney put it as, "I feel like we've moved on in life. That sounds iconic."

The 45-year-old explaining her side of the story said, "Initially, everything she did was Dolce I just felt so disconnected from my sister."

"I didn't feel like my feelings were heard or validated or understood. My feelings didn't matter. She just had to do it all." she recalled.

However, she emphasized, "We're sisters, and we love each other. Life is short. So, it's time to move on."

Kim finally wrapped up the drama by calling out critics, stating, "For anyone that thinks that we wouldn't even be cool because we got into a fashion fight over what we wear is crazy,"

"That's what we were doing in elementary school." she concluded.