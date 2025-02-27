 
Lady Gaga's plans to have kid with fiance Michael Polansky revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024

Web Desk
February 27, 2025

Lady Gaga is all set to start a family with her fiance Michael Polansky.

An insider told Life & Style that the 38-year-old singer wants "to get pregnant this year" with her businessman boyfriend.

“Gaga can’t wait to have a family with Michael, they’re such a great team, she knows that they’ll be excellent parents together,” said the insider.

The confidant further told the outlet that the Poker Face singer has already talked to Michael about how they will raise their children.

“They’re already really clear that they won’t be super strict parents with lots of random rules,” said the source.

The insider continued, “She and Michael have so much planned out, even where they want to put the nursery and the interior they want, which will of course be free of any gender stereotyping.”

“She’s also reading and learning a lot about the latest parenting research, like most new parents she wants as much information as she can get going into this. Her wish is to get pregnant this year but they’re not pressuring things,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Lady and Michael began dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2024.

