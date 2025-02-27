Prince Harry faces harsh questioning & grilling over Meghan's involvement in ‘negativity'

Meghan Markle appears to have landed her husband in front of massive amounts of grilling and questioning, that too over her involvement in the bullying probe, as well as his own loyalties.

All of this has been claimed by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He shared his thoughts in a piece for the Daily Mail that questioned the prince’s silence at a time where allegations were being hurled Meghan’s ways.

Everything began with the writer wondering what agreement Jason Knauf might have reached with Prince William in order to go on the record with 60 Minutes Australia and dish on the bullying probe.

Per Ms Amanda Platell, in her piece for the Daily Mail, “Was this a clear dig at Harry who went on the make millions out of his alleged grievances against the royals and the appalling way they had treated his ‘suicidal’ wife?”

“A wife who pleaded ‘not just to survive but thrive’?” Ms Platell wondered.

Because “can it really be pure coincidence that Knauf’s interview has resurrected, however obliquely, the ugly spectre of Meghan’s alleged bullying by saying he had ‘no regrets’? On the eve of her Netflix comeback?” she questioned.

Afterall, the first leak against Meghan appeared before the release of her Oprah Winfrey interview, and this time around it came a few days before the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The lead the same writer to also pose a question to Prince Harry directly and ask, "why the Sussexes didn’t sue."

Aftera all, "Harry is quick to resort to the courts over his personal security, over allegations of being phone hacked, so why didn’t he sue over the reputation of his sweet wife?"