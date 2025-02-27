Michelle Trachtenberg's final Instagram posts leaves fans puzzled

Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenberg's unusual activity on her social media page prior to passing has left fans concerned about her condition.

The actress took to Instagram and appeared to be nostalgic in her posting spree that was last updated seven days ago.

Her final upload captured her on the red carpet of the movie premiere of Killing Kennedy at the Saban Theatre on November 4, 2013 .

The picture was captioned as a throwback, “I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbelI #throwback.”

Prior to this post as well she shared throwback picture of herself with the caption “#sundayscaries ain’t got nothing on me!”

Following the memory trail the former spy posted yet another old picture from the 2011 School of American Ballet Winter Ball, captioned “A memory, a magical night in #newyork. I remember feeling like Cinderella! Wishing everyone an ethereal weekend #throwback “

The late 39-year-olds Instagram comment section has since been filled with condolences from all around the world, with few left to question the reason behind her nostalgic posts.

A-lists actor like Blake Lively also took to her Instagram to pen down a lengthy emotional tribute to former co-star from the hit series Gossip Girls.

A part of which read, "The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remember by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

The actress who was found dead in her New York apartment on February 26, 2025, was facing health complications had recently been through a liver transplant as per Daily Mail reports.