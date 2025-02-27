Christina Haack regrets her marriage to Josh Hall amid messy split

Christina Haack has opened up about messy divorce from Josh Hall.

During the latest episode of The Flip Off, Christina discussed her ongoing split drama, admitting to a friend Cassie that “if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him.”

The HGTV star and Josh separated nearly after three years of marriage. Christina has claimed that Josh has been making unreasonable financial demands, including a $3.5 million request.

However, Josh previously denied reports that he asked for $65,000 per month in spousal support.

While Christina was originally set to compete alongside Josh in The Flip Off, she now relies on her teammates, Michael Lange and Kylie Wing, to face off against her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

"I had to deal with some real life stuff. I own a home in Tennessee and for the past couple years, Josh and I had spent a lot of time there," Christina shared.

She went on to add, "With everything going on and the fact that I’m not spending any time there anymore, I decided it was time to get all my stuff out of the house."

It is worth mentioning that Christina listed the property for sale in October 2024.

Notably, both Christina Haack and Josh Hall have since moved on. Christina is now dating businessman Christopher Larocca, while Josh is in a relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys.