Christopher Reeve's son finds deeper connection to late parents

Legendary Superman star Christopher Reeve's son Will has revealed how he stays connected to his late parents.

In his new ABC special, Will Reeve: Finding My Father, Will is paying tribute to his late father, Christopher.

He told People Magazine, "I've wanted to do this for most of my life."

Referring to the 1995 In the Wild episode Gray Whales with Christopher Reeve, he said, "I grew up obsessed with this one-hour-long documentary that my dad made just before he got injured."

Will said, "For as long as I can remember, I wanted to go to this same lagoon in Mexico and this island off the coast of Alaska to see the gray whales and meet the people who live in harmony with them, just because my dad did it and because it seemed like this great big adventure."

"I had always dreamed that he and I would go there together, or that I would go and come back and be able to tell him all about it. Of course, that ended up not being possible. So I made it my mission as a journalist to make a documentary that picked up where my dad left off," he added further.

Christopher Reeve passed away in 2004, while his wife, Dana Reeve died in 2006.

The special follows Will as he travels to a lagoon in Mexico and an island in Alaska, meeting the local communities that his father once encountered. One emotional moment includes meeting the son of the man who originally guided Christopher, highlighting a multi-generational connection.

Will said, "This documentary journey was key in helping me get closer to an understanding of who my parents were, and who I am and how we're the same, and how we're different and how I'm carrying on their legacy and how I'm creating my own at the same time."