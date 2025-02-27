Michelle Trachtenberg sets to make acting comeback before death

Michelle Trachtenberg had many hit roles. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one of them.



Now, a report claimed that she was in talks to reprise her Dawn Summers character in the reboot before her untimely death.

“Michelle Trachtenberg was in talks to return to Buffy the reboot, and she was incredibly hopeful about it,” a source told DailyMail.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the lead star and the elder sister of the late actress in the series, was a strong supporter of bringing Michelle back.

“Sarah Michelle obviously felt that the reboot would need her as much as it needed Sarah,” the tipster tattled.

Her health struggles have not been a secret from her inner circle, the insider said

“She was a pivotal role in the original and everyone was aware of her recent health struggles,” the bird chirped.

"They were hoping that, perhaps, casting her as Sarah's sister in a reboot would help her overcome any issues she was having. She was not cast out by any means," the mole squealed.

"It is still in early stages, but the reboot will feel her void. Fans were hopeful that she would be cast and Michelle expressed interest and excitement at the opportunity," the source concluded.

Last Wednesday, Michelle was found dead in her New York City apartment. She was 39.