 
Geo News

Michelle Trachtenberg sets to make acting comeback before death

Reports say Michelle Trachtenberg was in talks to appear in the major series reboot

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg sets to make acting comeback before death
Michelle Trachtenberg sets to make acting comeback before death

Michelle Trachtenberg had many hit roles. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one of them.

Now, a report claimed that she was in talks to reprise her Dawn Summers character in the reboot before her untimely death.

“Michelle Trachtenberg was in talks to return to Buffy the reboot, and she was incredibly hopeful about it,” a source told DailyMail.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the lead star and the elder sister of the late actress in the series, was a strong supporter of bringing Michelle back.

“Sarah Michelle obviously felt that the reboot would need her as much as it needed Sarah,” the tipster tattled.

Her health struggles have not been a secret from her inner circle, the insider said

“She was a pivotal role in the original and everyone was aware of her recent health struggles,” the bird chirped.

"They were hoping that, perhaps, casting her as Sarah's sister in a reboot would help her overcome any issues she was having. She was not cast out by any means," the mole squealed.

"It is still in early stages, but the reboot will feel her void. Fans were hopeful that she would be cast and Michelle expressed interest and excitement at the opportunity," the source concluded.

Last Wednesday, Michelle was found dead in her New York City apartment. She was 39.

Kim Kardashian wins back North West
Kim Kardashian wins back North West
Kate Hudson spills on why her rom-coms were panned but later became fan favorites
Kate Hudson spills on why her rom-coms were panned but later became fan favorites
Prince William reacts to Gene Hackman's death as he visits Wales with Kate
Prince William reacts to Gene Hackman's death as he visits Wales with Kate
Major update on 'The Hunger Games' stage drama
Major update on 'The Hunger Games' stage drama
Dove Cameron shares the truth about going public with Damiano David
Dove Cameron shares the truth about going public with Damiano David
Meghan Markle under pressure as ‘As Ever' could be her last chance video
Meghan Markle under pressure as ‘As Ever' could be her last chance
Blake Lively changes course to avoid bullying
Blake Lively changes course to avoid bullying
King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh
King Charles delights royal fans with his adorable laugh