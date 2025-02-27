 
Madonna revives catholic controversy with latest move

Madonna has had decades-long beef with the catholic church

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Madonna just sparked controversy with her latest pictures.

The renowned Princess of Pop uploaded shocking snaps of her from a new photoshoot for the CR Fashion Book.

She posed for the camera in a rather risqué position, holding a gun to her downside while another pictures showed her locking lips with a nun.

The 66-year-old singer, who has been known for crossing the line of boundaries has got people talking once again with this latest move.

In another shot, the Material Girl crooner, who in fact is a catholic herself, could be seen leaned in to light a cigarette for a woman too.

This is also not the first time she uploaded controversial pictures, with her previous AI generated pictures of Pope Francis and her, getting cozy with one another, sparking outrageous backlash.

However, Madonna has also got her fans excited as she revealed that she is working on her new album, which she also announced via an Instagram post.

"My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!” she captioned her post at that time. 

