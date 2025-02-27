Kate Hudson spills on why her rom-coms were panned but later became fan favorites

Kate Hudson has recently discussed the shift in how her romantic comedies are perceived.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hudson reflected on how critics initially panned her films.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said, "I think the critic has changed."

"I think in the movie world, critics who are looking at things with a certain microscope might sometimes not be looking at it as what people need. The critic has changed, meaning the whole world is a critic now," Hudson stated.

She went on to add, "When you're making a movie to feel a certain way, I call it a spectrum: Who are you making them for? Are you making it for the critic? Are you making it for the people? You try to make the best movie possible, telling the story that you're trying to tell. If you're trying to think about it as who you're trying to please, you're probably going to miss."

Films like Bride Wars and Something Borrowed were met with lukewarm reviews upon release, yet they remain beloved by rom-com fans.

Hudson said, "If I was set out to make Bride Wars or Something Borrowed to be some critically acclaimed, Oscar campaign-worthy film. it would be a very different movie. I also think people don't realize how hard it is to get a movie like that made and enjoyed."

Notably, Kate Hudson is now venturing into television with Running Point, a Netflix comedy series where she plays Isla Gordon.