Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lands in trouble with latest allegation

Sean “Diddy” Combs was just accused of sexually assaulting yet another person.

This comes from the accuser, identified as John Doe, who was an escort, hired through a male-companion service in Florida.

As per TMZ, the lawsuit obtained stated that the sex worker, claimed that not only was he threatened to stay silent, Diddy also “drugged him with a bottle of water and/or baby oil rubbed on his body, causing him to lose control of himself.”

The accuser also mentioned that after he agreed to travel to NYC to meet the disgraced music mogul at Intercontinental Hotel that he was met by the star and “Diddy's female companion.”

“Diddy commanded him to give oral sex to the woman for hours while performing degrading sex acts on her,” John Doe mentioned in the document.

He then recalled Diddy following “him into the bathroom and anally sodomizing” him.

After the alleged assault, John Doe also mentioned that the music exec then told him, “If I can get Pac (Tupac Shakur) hit, what the fuck do you think can happen to you?”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has strongly denied the allegations with the statement, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court,” they further told Daily Mail.

This comes a week after Diddy’s lawyer, Anthony Ricco decided to step down from his legal team stating that “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”