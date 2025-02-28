Zendaya joins 'Shrek' in new trailer

Zendaya has joined hands with the Shrek franchise for its fifth instalment.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation dropped a new trailer for Shrek 5 on Thursday over six months since the announcement of a fifth animated film.

The clip ran for 30 seconds, featuring Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Pinocchio, and Shrek's teenage daughter Felicia—voiced by none other than Zendaya.

The teen ogre could be seen in deep green lipstick, a half-up-half-down hairdo, and a nose ring.

Adolescent ogres were introduced in the 2007 release of Shrek 3, when Shrek and Fiona gave birth to triplets: Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia. Up until now, the triplets have only been seen as babies in the franchise.

Universal Pictures also reshared a 2017 X post from Zendaya that read, "I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood."

Zendaya's first-ever gig with Shrek marks twenty five years since the franchise debuted its first film in 2001.

In addition to Zendaya, Universal Pictures has also confirmed that some of the original cast is returning for the film, including Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), and Cameron Diaz (Fiona).